Busy road to close with diversion in place for bridge works

A busy road will be temporarily closed with traffic diverted as overnight works are carried out on a bridge.

Motorists are being warned that “delays are likely” as the A1117 Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft is temporarily closed later this month.

The warning comes as Suffolk Highways carry out overnight “essential maintenance” works are carried out to Mutford Lock Bridge.

It means that the A1117 Bridge Road will be closed between 8pm and 6am as the works are being carried out between Monday, July 27 and Friday, July 31.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the adjacent footbridge.”

It states that the A1117 Bridge Road will be closed overnight “from Saltwater Way until the roundabout with Commodore Road” to allow “maintenance works to Mutford Lock Bridge” to be carried out.

According to Suffolk Highways, traffic will be diverted 6.7km - about 12 minutes - via Victoria Road, Waveney Drive, A12, A47, Peto Way, Normanston Drive and vice versa.

