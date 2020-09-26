Tipis, tents and shepherd’s huts set for go-ahead at open air wedding venue

More couples will be able to tie the knot at an open air wedding venue in Norfolk next year

More couples will be able to tie the knot at an open air wedding venue in the heart of the Norfolk countryside.

West Norfolk councillors are being recommended to approve change of use plans to site tipis, tents, shepherd’s huts, mobile toilets and car parking at Wellington Lodge Farm at Northwold, near Thetford.

In a planning statement the applicants, described in council papers as Plumridge, Moss and Moss, say they are seeking consent to “enable a successful outdoor wedding venue to operate for a greater number of days per year”.

Up to 10 weddings a year have been taking place at the site under permitted development legislation, which allows temporary alternative uses of land for up to 28 days per year.

The applicants go on: “However, the wedding venue has proven to be popular and, with a flourishing reputation, demand has significantly increased.

“In addition, and significantly, the current restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that many of the weddings booked at the venue in 2020 have been postponed.

“In approving the current planning application the committee will help to enable the venue to meet the needs of couples waiting to get married, will enable the applicants to meet their ambitions for the venue and will realise significant local economic benefits including increasing local employment opportunities and supporting local providers of services to the venue, such as local taxi firms, accommodation providers and caterers.

“Such support for the local economy is particularly important during the uncertain times we currently find ourselves in.”

In a report to councillors, planning officers say no adverse impacts have arisen from the use of the land as a wedding venue to date.

They add: “Given the extraordinary times we are living in, with the need to support and strengthen the local economy never more necessary, we commend this proposal to

members and respectfully request that it is looked upon favourably.”

West Norfolk’s planning committee is set to discuss the application when it meets in King’s Lynn on Monday, October 5.