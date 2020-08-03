Search

‘Free concert’ for villagers as quartet puts in post-lockdown practice

PUBLISHED: 10:55 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 03 August 2020

Professional wedding quartet Cordes Strings entertain Hethersett residents as they put in some post-lockdown practice. Picture: Peter Steward

Archant

A road in Hethersett resonated to the sounds of classical and chamber pop music at the beginning of August.

Villager Ceri Peterson is a member of professional wedding quartet Cordes Strings, which has been frustrated at not being able to perform at nuptials during lockdown.

The quartet has also found rehearsals difficult but hit upon the idea of practising in Karen Close for only their second session together since lockdown.

They were joined by other villagers who enjoyed a “free concert” on the morning of Saturday, August 1.

Summer sunshine mixed with the sounds of classics such as Pachelbel’s “Canon” and Handel’s “The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba” and more modern material including pieces made famous by the likes of Coldplay, Kaiser Chiefs, Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Pharrell Williams and even “YMCA” by the Village People.

Explaining the reason behind the impromptu open air concert, Ceri Peterson said: “In addition to my work as a music teacher, I also play in several music ensembles around Norwich and Norfolk.

“One of these groups is a professional wedding quartet. It is difficult for musicians to rehearse at the moment but as long as we can keep our two metre distance from each other and rehearse in open air then we are okay.

“Recently Cordes Strings got together and played for the first time since before Christmas. We met at my colleague’s house and played on a communal bit of green space which had some trees to protect us from the strong sun.

“Her neighbours all agreed to us doing it and some came to listen.”

When they repeated the idea in Karen Close on a grassed area owned by residents from St David’s Road, they had a large and very appreciative audience which was musically entertained for two hours.

Karen Close is fast becoming a hotbed of musical talent. During the weekly lockdown applause for the NHS and emergency workers, 92-year-old Derek Cubitt played inspirational music on his saxophone.

And at the VE Day celebrations the Peterson family entertained, and Mr Cubitt was joined on keyboard by another, resident Steve Smith.

