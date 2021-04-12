What will the weather be like this week for outdoor reopening?

Published: 9:19 AM April 12, 2021

Those preparing to sit in outdoor pub gardens this week will need to take a coat, but sunny intervals and largely dry spells are forecast throughout the week in the region.

With further lockdown restrictions now eased as part of step two of the government roadmap, hundreds of people will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast as they prepare to meet up friends outdoors as part of the rule of six.

Meteorologist Dan Holley of Norwich-based forecasting company Weatherquest tweeted on Monday morning to say a recording of -4°C or colder was recorded for the fourth night this month in East Anglia.

But the outlook for Monday daytime looks brighter as pubs prepare to welcome customers to their gardens again with maximum temperatures of 9-10C forecast.

Weatherquest has forecast most places will be largely dry with sunny spells, although isolated afternoon showers are possible in places. Light west to south-westerly winds soon varying north to north-westerly are predicted.

Monday night is expected to feel chilly with temperatures falling as low as -5C in places with a widespread frost developing across the region.

Despite a cold and frosty start to the day on Tuesday, it is again expected to stay largely dry throughout the morning with spells of sunshine. Cloud will be begin to thicken throughout the afternoon with a risk of an isolated shower.

For those enjoying a cold pint or a gin and tonic, it will feel slightly milder with highs of 10-12C and light winds.

Weatherquest has also forecast largely dry spells for Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 9C expected on both days, although thicker cloud may bring the risk of short showers in places. Temperatures will be 10-11C, but coastal gardens will be slightly cooler at 7-8C.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 10C on Friday with sunny weather changing to more overcast conditions by lunchtime.

