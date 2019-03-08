Chance of power cuts as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the East of England as the UK faces thunderstorms this afternoon.

The warning is in place from 1pm to 9pm with the public being warned of possible loss of power and travel disruption across the region.

The alert says: "Whilst many areas will be dry today some thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon.

"These will gradually die out from the west during the evening though a few may persist into the night over the East Midlands and into East Anglia. "Rainfall accumulations of 10-15mm in one to two hours are likely for some spots though most places will be dry or see very little rainfall."

The places covered by the yellow warning include Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

Local forecaster Weatherquest said that the chance of significant thunderstorms was low but that some isolated showers may turn heavier.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of around 22C to 23C.