Weather warning for heavy rain and flooding this weekend

Umbrellas up during a heavy rain shower at Prince of Wales Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain which is due to hit Norfolk and Suffolk this weekend.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures which could cause public transport to be delayed or cancelled.

Zoë Johnson, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said there could be between 50-60mm of rainfall over the weekend.

“On Friday, there will be a dry start but throughout the day the rain will push up from the south,” she said. “It will be a breezy day with Norfolk seeing approximately 3mm to 8mm of rain. This could rise up to 12mm.

“Saturday is the wetter day of the weekend. The morning is expected to be the wettest part and we might see 10mm to 15mm of rain but this could go up to 25mm to 30mm.”

Ms Johnson added: “There may be drier spells later in the day and Sunday will be unsettled with dry intervals.”

This weather warning follows last weekend’s gale-force winds and torrential rain, which caused widespread damage and disruption.

Over the weekend, trees were uprooted, thousands were left without power and new sand dunes were created in villages next to north Norfolk beaches.