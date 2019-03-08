Norfolk battens down the hatches as storm Gareth sweeps across the county

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire Archant

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place across Norfolk and Suffolk as storm Gareth batters the region.

People are being warned to batten down the hatches as an area of low pressure sweeps across the region bringing gusts of up to 55mph, heavy rain and low temperatures.

Yellow warnings for strong west to northwesterly winds are in place from midday today (Tuesday, March 12) until 3pm tomorrow (Wednesday, March 13)

Forecasters are warning some bus and train services may be affected by winds with some journeys taking longer than expected. Delays for high-sided vehicles travelling on exposed routes and bridges are likely and it is predicted some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by the winds.

On Twitter, Dan Holley, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said: “[An] active cold front continues to move eastwards across the region, bringing some very heavy bursts of rain in places.

“Temperatures have reached up to 10C ahead of the front, but are already dropping to 3C behind. Strong winds will ease once the front has moved through.”