Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY LIZ BRAY

Norfolk is being warned to brace itself for thunderstorms, torrential rain, hail and lightning which could hit the county in the coming days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the East of England with Norfolk, Suffolk and surrounding counties due to be affected.

The warnings are in place from 6pm on Tuesday, June 18, through to 9pm on Wednesday, June 19.

The Met Office have said thunderstorms "may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places" with the potential for "disruption to travel" and the chance of flooding.

It has said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

The week is expected to get off to a fine start on Monday with predicted highs of 22C and sunshine giving way to cloud as the day goes on.