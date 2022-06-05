Another yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Another yellow weather warning has been issued for Norfolk.
Everywhere north of Watton, Loddon and Caister is covered by the warning from the Met Office.
The warning is for heavy rain from 7pm today (June 5) to 4am tomorrow (Monday, June 6).
This carried on from the warning issued by the Met Office for today which forecast thunderstorms from 12pm until 8pm.
The warning for earlier today caused many to postpone or cancel jubilee celebrations.
Dan Holley, meteorologist for Norwich-based Weatherquest, posted rainfall figures on Twitter for the 24 hours to 10am on Sunday, June 5.
This showed that Denver in west Norfolk had seen 44mm fall, which is around 80pc of the village's average rainfall for June and was the most measured in the East of England for that timeframe.
The Met Office has warned that the heavy rain could cause flooding in businesses and homes.
It also said that transport services may be disrupted and water on roads may cause delays.
Most Read
- 1 All Norfolk Platinum Jubilee events changing plans due to forecast rain
- 2 Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk
- 3 Yellow weather warning issued across Norfolk for last day of jubilee
- 4 Roads remain closed after crash near Norfolk and Norwich Hospital
- 5 Widow pays tribute after husband, 45, dies from aggressive brain cancer
- 6 Wymondham jubilee event cancelled due to forecast thunderstorms
- 7 'We're working on a plan B' - Neighbours consider next move after HGV shock
- 8 Katherine Jenkins shares moment Queen saved her from embarrassment
- 9 'Very slow traffic' as A143 partially closed after crash
- 10 Dogs face ban from popular Norfolk beach
The temperature in Norfolk overnight is set to be between 11C and 13C.