Another yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of Norfolk

Another yellow weather warning has been issued for Norfolk.

Everywhere north of Watton, Loddon and Caister is covered by the warning from the Met Office.

The warning is for heavy rain from 7pm today (June 5) to 4am tomorrow (Monday, June 6).

The Met Office's weather warning for rain covers everywhere in the county north of Watton, Loddon, Caister and King's Lynn

This carried on from the warning issued by the Met Office for today which forecast thunderstorms from 12pm until 8pm.

The warning for earlier today caused many to postpone or cancel jubilee celebrations.

Dan Holley, meteorologist for Norwich-based Weatherquest, posted rainfall figures on Twitter for the 24 hours to 10am on Sunday, June 5.

This showed that Denver in west Norfolk had seen 44mm fall, which is around 80pc of the village's average rainfall for June and was the most measured in the East of England for that timeframe.

EAST: Some heavy rain in places last night - many sites in northern and western parts of the region received over an inch of rain, Denver in west Norfolk recorded ~80% of its average June rainfall... 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/uqHwFcVhon — Dan Holley (@danholley_) June 5, 2022

The Met Office has warned that the heavy rain could cause flooding in businesses and homes.

It also said that transport services may be disrupted and water on roads may cause delays.

The temperature in Norfolk overnight is set to be between 11C and 13C.