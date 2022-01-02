News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Norfolk and Waveney

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:48 PM January 2, 2022
Updated: 3:58 PM January 2, 2022
Rain and strong winds hit Norfolk after the May bank holiday

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk and Waveney.

The areas are included in the Met Office's yellow weather warning which says some places may get up to 20mm of rain in an hour.

The warning is in place until 6pm on Sunday, January 2, 2022. 

Meteorologists warn that heavy rain and thunderstorms will move quickly east, creating a period where 15 to 20mm of rain could fall. 

Lightning, hail and strong winds may accompany the rain, with a risk that some places could see gusts of up to 50mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain in Norfolk and Waveney.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain. - Credit: The Met Office

Drivers could experience spray and sudden flooding which may lead to difficult driving conditions, and potential road closures.

Forecasters also warn that there is a slight chance of power cuts, damage to trees and buildings, and there may be disruption to train and bus services.

Areas covered by the weather warning include Norwich, Stalham, Wymondham, Attleborough, Great Yarmouth, Acle, Lowestoft, Beccles, Bungay, and Diss.

