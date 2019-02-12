Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images Archant

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds over the weekend.

Storm Freya is expected to hit the UK on Sunday afternoon, potentially bringing travel disruption and dangerous conditions from late Sunday into Monday morning.

While a large part of East Anglia, including Norwich and the surrounding area, escapes the yellow weather warning, places such as Hunstanton and Wisbech are included in the alert.

The Met Office has warned the public in affected areas to expect “injuries and danger to life from flying debris”, as well as some damage to buildings and trees, such as tiles blown from roofs and fallen branches.

The storm could also cause power cuts with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

The alert also warns about injuries and danger to life that could come from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts and coastal roads.