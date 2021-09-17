News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning that heavy rain could lead to flooding in parts of Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:07 PM September 17, 2021   
Flooding in Heacham 

Flooding in Heacham - Credit: Jo Jutsum

The Met Office has warned heavy showers may lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport in some areas of Norfolk this weekend, as it issues a yellow weather warning.

Covering King's Lynn, Downham Market, Watton, Brandon, Hunstanton and surrounding areas, the warning says families could face businesses and homes flooding, public transport delays, difficult driving conditions and road closures, as well as a slight chance of power cuts.

The warning is set to last from 12pm until 11.59pm on Sunday, September 19, with no warnings in place for the rest of the weekend and next week.

It comes after parts of west Norfolk saw flash flooding on Wednesday, with Heacham, Upper Marham, Hunstanton and King's Lynn all suffering in the torrential rain.

King's Lynn News
Hunstanton News
Downham Market News

