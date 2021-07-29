Yellow weather warning for winds up to 45mph on the coast

Published: 4:54 PM July 29, 2021

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of the Norfolk coast, as Storm Evert could bring winds up to 45 mph. - Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of the Norfolk coast, as Storm Evert could bring winds up to 45 mph.

The Met Office said the newly named storm will bring "unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain" for parts of the UK.

Along the Norfolk and Waveney coast, into Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, these winds could reach between 40 to 45mph.

On the Met’s website, it warns to look out for:

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

Some short-term loss of power and other services

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

There may also be some fallen trees and damage to temporary outdoor structures is possible

You may also want to watch:

Forecaster Adam Dury, from Weatherquest at the University of East Anglia, said: “There is a small area of low pressure tomorrow named Storm Evert.

“It will be passing over the south of England and pretty much most of its effect will be felt in the south west.

“There is potential for gusts of 40 to 45mph right along the coast, just about heading into Lowestoft but probably not reaching as far as Great Yarmouth.

“There could also be some fairly heavy rain in west Norfolk in the afternoon, with potential for surface flooding.”

Norfolk County Council also put out a tweet about the incoming weather, warning it could cause disruptions to services.

🟡The Met Office has a yellow warning of wind tomorrow with gusts of 40-50mph expected across Norfolk and gusts of 55+ likely in some of the more exposed coastal areas.



Please keep in mind if you are travelling as there may be some disruption to services. https://t.co/sGHFITV2RN — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) July 29, 2021

In other parts of the UK, winds could reach up to 75mph as Storm Evert hits the UK on Thursday and Friday.

There are fears the summer storm's high winds could take drivers by surprise and make conditions on roads hazardous.

Forecasters announced Evert as the name for the storm on Thursday morning, advising the public to be "weather aware".

The naming of Storm Evert comes on the day the Government announced that more than £860 million is to be invested in flood prevention schemes across the UK over the next year.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: "The arrival of a summer storm to the South West could take drivers - and indeed all holidaymakers in the region - by surprise.

"The sheer strength of the wind coupled with huge volumes of traffic will make driving conditions hazardous, particularly for those towing caravans and trailers.

"We strongly recommend drivers check over their vehicles before setting out - ensuring roof boxes are firmly secured and try to avoid exposed coastal and moorland routes where the impacts of the wind on driving will be the greatest.

"Drivers should reduce their speeds accordingly to help ensure they complete their journeys safely.”