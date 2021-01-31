Ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk
Published: 10:50 AM January 31, 2021
The Met Office is warning there could be ice across Norfolk and Suffolk this morning.
A yellow warning will be in place across the region until late morning.
The Met Office has said people could experience some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there might be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
