Ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:50 AM January 31, 2021   
A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. Yare Valley, Norwich Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Met Office is warning there could be ice across Norfolk and Suffolk this morning.

A yellow warning will be in place across the region until late morning.

The Met Office has said people could experience some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there might be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

For updates visit www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice

