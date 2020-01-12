Search

Heavy rain and 60mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

PUBLISHED: 11:01 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 12 January 2020

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Norfolk and Suffolk are set to be hit by up to 70mph winds next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the country for strong winds on Tuesday.

Experts said some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and possible issues on some bus and train services.

There are expected delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Short term power loss is also a possibility and in some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen across much of England and Wales during Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing gusts of up to 40 to 50mph inland.

The Met Office said winds may reach 60mph, or 70mph in some exposed coastal and hill areas.

Heavy rain may be an additional hazard in places.

The winds will ease from the west during Tuesday night.

