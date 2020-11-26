Warning of travel disruption from fog

Published: 7:46 PM November 26, 2020

Archive image of Norwich covered in fog. A yellow weather warning is currently in place across the region. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned about fog after a Met Office weather warning.

A yellow alert has been issued for tonight and tomorrow for Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The Met Office warning said: "Fog and freezing fog patches are expected to develop quite widely on Thursday night, with some of these becoming dense in places with very poor visibility. This is most likely to affect parts of central England and east Wales, but other areas are also at risk. Fog is likely to be slow to clear during Friday and may last through the day in some places which may lead to some travel disruption."

It added that there could be some travel disruption and motorists should expect slower journey times

Delays to bus and train services could be possible and flights could also be cancelled due to the fog.



