News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Warning of travel disruption from fog

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:46 PM November 26, 2020   
Archive image of Norwich covered in fog. A yellow weather warning is currently in place across the r

Archive image of Norwich covered in fog. A yellow weather warning is currently in place across the region. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned about fog after a Met Office weather warning.

A yellow alert has been issued for tonight and tomorrow for Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The Met Office warning said: "Fog and freezing fog patches are expected to develop quite widely on Thursday night, with some of these becoming dense in places with very poor visibility. This is most likely to affect parts of central England and east Wales, but other areas are also at risk. Fog is likely to be slow to clear during Friday and may last through the day in some places which may lead to some travel disruption."

It added that there could be some travel disruption and motorists should expect slower journey times

Delays to bus and train services could be possible and flights could also be cancelled due to the fog.


You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Weather

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

‘Lack of discipline’: Leader hits out after town’s huge Covid surge

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus