Thunderstorms warning after weekend of scorching temperatures

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for next week.

The storms are expected to arrive in the UK on August 10 and could continue for two days.

The Met Office warn that there could be a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes and large hail.”

There may be a chance of travel delays and cancellations to public transport as a result of flooding or lightning.

The warm temperatures are set to continue throughout the weekend and into the next week with highs of over 30 degrees.

