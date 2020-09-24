Search

Advanced search

Norfolk warned of winds up to 70mph

PUBLISHED: 14:35 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 24 September 2020

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Archant

Norfolk and Suffolk are set to be hit by winds of up to 70mph on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across the region between 9am and 11.59pm on Friday, September 25. Picture: Met OfficeThe Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across the region between 9am and 11.59pm on Friday, September 25. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across the region between 9am and 11.59pm on September 25.

Coastal areas in the north and east of Norfolk are bracing for winds as high as 60-70mph with the rest of the county experiencing winds up to 50-55mph.

A spokesperson for WeatherQuest said: “It is going to be quite a wet and blustery day in the north and west of the region.

“The north and east coastlines will be affected all day but the west of the county in places like King’s Lynn could see some brighter spells towards the end of the day.”

Experts said there may be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport as some bus and train services.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and loss to power in areas are also likely.

It is also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus sceptics stage protest in centre of Norwich

Coronavirus protest at Haymarket in Norwich. Picture: Taylor Brammer

‘Gravest campaign of sex abuse’: predator set up talent shows to lure children

Anthony Lewis in early 2000s. PIC; Norfolk Constabulary.

‘It’s the business it attracts’: kebab shop forced out after 30 years

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House has closed after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Norwich City fans second best in Premier League - for behaviour

The Norwich fans before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/02/2020

Funding boost to tackle homelessness

A generic photo of a homeless person sleeping in a doorway. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto