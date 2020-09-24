Norfolk warned of winds up to 70mph

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire Archant

Norfolk and Suffolk are set to be hit by winds of up to 70mph on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across the region between 9am and 11.59pm on September 25.

Coastal areas in the north and east of Norfolk are bracing for winds as high as 60-70mph with the rest of the county experiencing winds up to 50-55mph.

A spokesperson for WeatherQuest said: “It is going to be quite a wet and blustery day in the north and west of the region.

“The north and east coastlines will be affected all day but the west of the county in places like King’s Lynn could see some brighter spells towards the end of the day.”

Experts said there may be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport as some bus and train services.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and loss to power in areas are also likely.

It is also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.