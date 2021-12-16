Fog to descend on Norfolk as Met Office issues weather warning
Published: 2:38 PM December 16, 2021
Much of Norfolk will be shrouded in mist and fog this evening and into tomorrow morning.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, warning that fog could cause disruption to travel.
The warning is in place from 9pm today and continues into Friday until 12pm.
The fog will become quite widespread overnight and may persist for much of the day in some places in the county.
The Met Office has said that travelling in fog can be extremely dangerous.
They advise people should avoid travel if possible or drive very slowly with dipped headlights.
Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services can be expected.
