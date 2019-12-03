Yellow warning for fog issued which could affect travel in our region

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Commuters and motorists have been warned about dense fog which is set to descend upon the region overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across the East of England.

The warning states that fog may be dense across parts of east and south England on Wednesday morning leading to some travel disruption

You may also want to watch:

Areas of fog are expected to form on Tuesday night (December 3) and Wednesday morning (December 4) over parts of east and south England.

These may become more widespread and dense on Wednesday morning with visibility falling below 100m in places.

The fog will then be slow to lift during the morning.

Slower journey times are expected as a result of the fog with delays to bus and train services possible

There is also a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.