Yellow warning for fog issued which could affect travel in our region
PUBLISHED: 14:45 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 03 December 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Commuters and motorists have been warned about dense fog which is set to descend upon the region overnight and into tomorrow morning.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across the East of England.
The warning states that fog may be dense across parts of east and south England on Wednesday morning leading to some travel disruption
Areas of fog are expected to form on Tuesday night (December 3) and Wednesday morning (December 4) over parts of east and south England.
These may become more widespread and dense on Wednesday morning with visibility falling below 100m in places.
The fog will then be slow to lift during the morning.
Slower journey times are expected as a result of the fog with delays to bus and train services possible
There is also a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.
