Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk

Published: 2:38 PM August 21, 2021

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain - Credit: The Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Norfolk this weekend.

The warning, which covers all of East Anglia, is in place from midnight through to around 6am on Sunday.

Heavy rain and showers are expected to develop on Saturday night and persist into the early hours of Sunday morning.

While many areas will miss the worst of the weather, others could see 20mm to 40mm of rainfall in less than three hours - potentially leading to flooding and disruption on the roads.

The warning states flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, local transport such as bus and train services will "probably" be affected with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads may increase journey times.












