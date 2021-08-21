News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 2:38 PM August 21, 2021   
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain - Credit: The Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Norfolk this weekend.

The warning, which covers all of East Anglia, is in place from midnight through to around 6am on Sunday.

Heavy rain and showers are expected to develop on Saturday night and persist into the early hours of Sunday morning.

While many areas will miss the worst of the weather, others could see 20mm to 40mm of rainfall in less than three hours - potentially leading to flooding and disruption on the roads.

The warning states flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, local transport such as bus and train services will "probably" be affected with journey times taking longer.

You may also want to watch:

Spray and flooding on roads may increase journey times.




Most Read

  1. 1 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
  2. 2 Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork
  3. 3 Two men attacked by teens 'young enough to be their grandkids'
  1. 4 Forget Everest - Beeston Bump is the tallest mountain in the world!
  2. 5 Neighbours' anger over trading at shed after inspector's report
  3. 6 Tickets go on sale for The Flying Scotsman in Norfolk
  4. 7 Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax threshold?
  5. 8 Williams, Normann and City's final transfer push
  6. 9 Family's heartbreak as car damages workshop built by father and son
  7. 10 Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A train between Norwich and London has been delayed due to a swan on the track. Picture: Sonya Brown

Norfolk Live

Person dies after being hit by train

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Holland, 32, had been driving his car on the A47 near Brundall when he was "cut up" by a van

Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone...

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The family of a man who died in a crash on the A144 have paid tribute to him

Suffolk Live

Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
two children under a brightly coloured umbrella on a country road in the rain

Norfolk Live

Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon