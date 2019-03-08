Search

Updated

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 07:24 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 18 April 2019

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses.

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A weather warning has been issued as parts of the county wake up to dense fog but a fine and sunny day will follow.

The yellow warning for dense fog patches is in place until 10am Thursday and motorists have been warned to take extra care.

The Met office said some disruption could be caused with slower journey times and delays to bus and train services and flight cancellations.

The warning covers the west of the county and Cambridgeshire.

Following a foggy start the weather is set to clear, with sunny spells this afternoon.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: “We will see some long sunny spells developing. The winds will be a light to moderate breeze from the east and top temperatures will be around 13C to 14C if you are heading for the east coast but as high as 21C further inland.”

