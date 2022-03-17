News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Supermoon lights up Norfolk's sky

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:35 PM March 17, 2022
The super moon rises above King's Lynn Minster. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A supermoon overlooking King's Lynn Minster. - Credit: Archant

Keep your eye on the sky as a supermoon is set to light up Norfolk.

Known as the Worm Moon, it is the third full moon of the year and will be the final full moon of winter.

The Worm Moon always takes place in March and gets it name because it represents the start of spring and earthworms emerging in the soil as the ground begins to thaw. 

Although it can be seen on Thursday (March 17) evening, the full moon is expected to peak in the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning.

Full moons occur when the moon is on the opposite side of the earth to the sun when rotating.

When this coincides with the moon at its closest point to the earth, known as the perigee, it is a supermoon.

