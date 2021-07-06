News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wet and windy morning as weather warning in place for 50mph gusts

Daniel Moxon

Published: 4:00 AM July 6, 2021   
Three-year-old Cody Andrews battling with an umbrella with help from mum Leanna, as high winds hit N

A yellow weather warning is in place in some coastal areas for high winds on Tuesday morning. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A yellow weather warning is in place for many coastal areas in the south east, as wind speeds picked up overnight.

The Met Office has the warning, which stretches up to include parts of north Suffolk and south east Norfolk, in place until midday on Tuesday.

The county has seen a wet and windy start to the morning due to heavy rain overnight in many parts.

That theme is expected to continue for much of the day, with some thunderstorms even possible in some parts around noon.

It is expected to get drier later in the afternoon, though, with temperatures expected to reach a maximum of 21C in the region.

Coastal winds are expected to die down later in the day, though the Met Office as warned that some seafront communities may be affected by spray and large waves.

Sadly the wet weather isn't likely to stray too far for the rest of the week, with widespread heavy showers forecast in the east on Wednesday, before some lighter rain here and there on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is set to be drier, but cloudy skies are more likely than too many sunny spells.


Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

