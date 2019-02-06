Warning that windy weather could bring 60mph gusts to Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire. Archant

Norfolk could experience gusts of wind up to 60mph tonight (Wednesday, February 6), according to forecasters who have issued two weather warnings.

The Met Office issued the yellow warnings - the lowest level of warning - for parts of the UK, including Norfolk and Suffolk.

They said there could be “very strong winds”, with the initial warning in place between 10pm tonight and 9am tomorrow.

A second warning has been issued for 12pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

In Norfolk, the winds are likely to be strongest after midnight and could get up to 60mph on the coast and 50mph inland.

The Met Office said: “A period of very strong and gusty winds is likely on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Strongest winds will be across South West England and South and West Wales late evening, with gusts of 60 to 70mph on coasts and 50 to 60 mph inland.

“Elsewhere winds will be strongest after midnight, with gusts of 60mph on coasts and 50mph inland before easing during Thursday morning.”

On the second warning, for Friday and Saturday, the Met Office said it was due to a deep area of low pressure which is expected to track across Northern Britain.

They said: “Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Friday. Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly.

“Whilst some places may miss the worst of the winds, inland gusts of 50mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts in excess of 60mph, more especially across the north of the warning area on Saturday.

“Gusts of up to 70 mph are likely around some coasts exposed to the west or southwest. Winds will gradually ease on Saturday, with the strongest winds becoming confined to Scotland on Saturday afternoon.

“These winds will lead to large waves affecting coasts and the possibility of waves overtopping some coastal routes, especially in the west and south of the warning area.

“In addition, bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday in particular will present an additional hazard.”

They said it was “possible” that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray or large waves.