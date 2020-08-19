Gusts of up to 50mph as wind weather warning issued
PUBLISHED: 11:39 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 19 August 2020
Archant
Gusts of up to 50mph could be headed for a few parts of Norfolk, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for part of the county.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind on Friday, August 21, with strong winds expected to lead to some travel disruption.
The weather warning covers much of England and touches on parts of West Norfolk, including the King’s Lynn area and Hunstanton.
Met Office forecasters said: “Strong southwesterly winds are expected to develop across much of England, Wales and southern Scotland during Friday.
“Wind gusts of 45 to 50mph are expected fairly widely inland with gusts of 55-60mph possible around coasts and over hills. Winds are then expected to gradually ease during late afternoon and evening.”
The warning is in place from 4am until 6pm on Friday.
