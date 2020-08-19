Search

Advanced search

Gusts of up to 50mph as wind weather warning issued

PUBLISHED: 11:39 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 19 August 2020

Windy weather could be heading to parts of Norfolk. Pic: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Windy weather could be heading to parts of Norfolk. Pic: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Archant

Gusts of up to 50mph could be headed for a few parts of Norfolk, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for part of the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind on Friday, August 21, with strong winds expected to lead to some travel disruption.

You may also want to watch:

The weather warning covers much of England and touches on parts of West Norfolk, including the King’s Lynn area and Hunstanton.

Met Office forecasters said: “Strong southwesterly winds are expected to develop across much of England, Wales and southern Scotland during Friday.

“Wind gusts of 45 to 50mph are expected fairly widely inland with gusts of 55-60mph possible around coasts and over hills. Winds are then expected to gradually ease during late afternoon and evening.”

The warning is in place from 4am until 6pm on Friday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pizza Express reveals the 73 restaurants that will close

Pizza Express in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Prince Charles moving farming focus to Norfolk

Prince Charles pictured with his eldest son Prince William (right) at Home Farm, Gloucestershire. Clarence House has confirmed the prince will not be renewing his lease on the land and will concentrate on farming in Norfolk Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Station cafe reopens on popular walking trail

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

UK’s most endangered bat species discovered in south Norfolk village

Red listed endangered bat species the Barbastelle. Photo: John Black

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We won’t survive’: shops to make formal complaint over ‘disastrous’ car ban

Mark Hedge is one of the businesses backing a complaint over the car ban in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘A brilliant six years’ - Owners of popular pub and hotel say final farewell

Former owners of The George Pub in Dereham Rebecca and Gareth Williams with their sons Hayden and Stanley. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Gusts of up to 50mph as wind weather warning issued

Windy weather could be heading to parts of Norfolk. Pic: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Gran gets first ever points after online speeding course fails THREE times

Marilyn Carrick, 75, of Hevingham, had three attempts at the speed awareness course, but due to technical difficulties with the Zoom meeting, was unable to complete her course on time.

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY