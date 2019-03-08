Gallery

High gusts create perfect conditions for Norfolk wind and kite surfers

Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster Neil Foster

Wind and kite surfers took advantage of the blustery weather to hit the water over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster

Photos captured by photographer Neil Foster showed dramatic scenes as the high winds created perfect conditions.

Meteorologist Dan Holly said recent days had been the windiest in the region since 2014.

He said: “This has been the windiest spell of weather in the region (in terms of longevity) since February 2014.

“There have only been two other events of similar magnitude in the past 10 years. However, the highest gust so far this year is 62mph, compared to 83mph last year.”

Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster

The wind had caused problems in parts of the county, with cladding flying off a tower block in Norwich city centre. Westlegate remains closed to pedestrians, although some shops are open.

A lorry carrying chickens also overturned on the A47 near Easton on Saturday, police said they thought it had blown over.

And a large tree came down in Norwich on Saturday evening.

Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster

Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster

Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster

Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster

Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster

Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster Wind and kite surfers making the most of high winds at Old Hunstanton. Photo: Neil Foster