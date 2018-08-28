Search

Advanced search

‘If you want a white Christmas go to Norway’ - Norfolk unlikely to see snow on the big day, forecasters say

PUBLISHED: 20:04 17 December 2018

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2018

Forecasters have predicted a wet and windy festive period for the east of England, dashing any hopes of a white Christmas.

Norfolk hasn’t had a white Christmas in eight years and is unlikely to see another this year, according to Weatherquest.

A spokesperson for Weatherquest said: “I don’t think we’re going to see any snow this year, around the festive period the public can expect westerly winds and showers.

“Christmas day will see showers and the highest temperature of the day will be around 6C. Boxing Day will have more of the same but will be a little bit colder.

“It’s the typical forecast for this time of year: Breezy, dry and frosty. If you’re looking for a White Christmas, Norway is due to have snow on Christmas Day.

“We’re actually more likely to have snow in Norfolk at Easter than we are at Christmas.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Fraudster jailed for six years after stealing more than £40,000 from victims he met on social media

Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists