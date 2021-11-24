Snow to fall in parts of England... but will it reach East Anglia?

Snow could reach parts of England this week but there is a slim chance wintry showers will reach Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

Icy air from the Arctic is on its way this week, bringing strong winds and snow to parts of the country.

The Met Office said that "prolonged periods" of snowfall could arrive as "several shots" of Arctic air move into the UK.

While snow is expected across higher ground in northern Scotland, northern England and Wales, there is a slim chance it will reach as far as East Anglia.

According to a Weatherquest spokesperson, the next few days are going to be chilly, with widespread frosts from Thursday night onwards.

There could be a chance of snow but it is more than likely that the region will see only rain, with heavy downpours predicted on Friday.

On Saturday, an area of low pressure will move in bringing the potential for some wintry showers. However, it will most likely be in the form of rain and sleet rather than snow.

Weatherquest said strong winds will be the main issue, with gusts of 40-60mph on the north Norfolk coast.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the county and it will likely stay windy into Sunday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will then see frosty mornings but as the week goes on it will become milder and a bit more changeable, with fronts moving in from the west.

Forecasters are yet to be drawn on whether a white Christmas might be on the cards. Long range forecasts show differing projections, with some predicting a colder winter while others suggest conditions will be warmer.



