What are the chances of a white Christmas in Norfolk?

Will it snow on Christmas Day in Norfolk this year? - Credit: Archant

The recent cold snap - which included a dusting of snow in parts of Norfolk - has led to fresh speculation on whether there could be a white Christmas this year.

The big day is still just under a month away but forecasters are already making early predictions of what to expect during the festive period, with decent chances of snow in the weeks ahead.

Will it snow on Christmas Day in Norfolk?

A Weatherquest spokesman said: "It's difficult to say for certain with Christmas Day still a few weeks away. However, there will be renewed pulses of cold air over the next few weeks.

"The pattern we're in will mean occasional shots of Arctic air and a better chance of snow in the coming weeks."

The Met Office believes that from Tuesday, December 14, until Tuesday, December, 28, the weather will become unsettled and changeable which could bring a risk of further stormy condition following the disruption caused by Storm Arwen over the past week.

According to the Met Office: "It will perhaps turn more settled in southern regions for a time nearer the start of this period, which will increase the risk of frost and fog when skies clear overnight.

"Temperatures will be on the milder side for much of this period, but some short lived colder spells are possible."

When was the last white Christmas in Norfolk?

The last white Christmas in Norfolk was recorded in 2010 after snow was detected at Weybourne.

However, snow was found in other parts of the country last year with six percent of weather stations reporting snow on Christmas Day, including in Suffolk, but just four percent recorded any lying on the ground.

The news comes after the first signs of snow fell in parts of Norfolk on Sunday.