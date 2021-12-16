News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

White Christmas in Norfolk not ruled out

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:37 PM December 16, 2021
Snowing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Antony Kelly

A white Christmas in Norfolk this year has not been ruled out. - Credit: Archant

A white Christmas in Norfolk could still be on the cards, according to a local forecaster. 

With Christmas Day just over a week away, a long-range forecast has shown that temperatures are set to become colder next week. 

A spokeswoman for Weatherquest said: "The weather will become colder as we get closer towards Christmas."

When asked about the prospect of snow on Christmas Day in Norfolk, the forecaster could not rule it out.

She said: "Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day is set to become slightly more unsettled but it is still too early to be sure for certain."

Over the next week until Christmas Eve, Norfolk's weather is expected to be settled but dominated by high pressure.

Mist and fog is forecasted in the mornings which will be followed by persistent cloud in the days leading up to December 24.

Join our Christmas in Norfolk Facebook group

Most Read

  1. 1 What are the Omicron symptoms to look out for?
  2. 2 'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid
  3. 3 Hospital's new £7m centre already needs repairs
  1. 4 School closures in Norfolk due to Covid cases
  2. 5 Woman airlifted to hospital after minibus collision in car park
  3. 6 City player gets three points for speeding hours after winning goal
  4. 7 Tributes paid to 'clever and kind' radiographer after death aged 58
  5. 8 Woman taken to hospital after crashing into sign on NDR roundabout
  6. 9 Car parts salesman retiring after three decades
  7. 10 Pension shake-up could mean people have to retire later
Christmas
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News

Man found dead in the road on A47

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 closed for seven hours following police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Shane Vertigan, wh became known as the 'singing traffic warden' around Fakenham. Picture: Graham Cor

An outwardly decent member of society with a dark, disturbing past

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police car catches fire a11 norfolk attleborough

Norfolk Live News

Police car blaze closes A11

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon