White Christmas in Norfolk not ruled out

A white Christmas in Norfolk could still be on the cards, according to a local forecaster.

With Christmas Day just over a week away, a long-range forecast has shown that temperatures are set to become colder next week.

A spokeswoman for Weatherquest said: "The weather will become colder as we get closer towards Christmas."

When asked about the prospect of snow on Christmas Day in Norfolk, the forecaster could not rule it out.

She said: "Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day is set to become slightly more unsettled but it is still too early to be sure for certain."

Over the next week until Christmas Eve, Norfolk's weather is expected to be settled but dominated by high pressure.

Mist and fog is forecasted in the mornings which will be followed by persistent cloud in the days leading up to December 24.

