Will Norfolk see a white Christmas? Forecasters predict snow fall on Christmas Eve

PUBLISHED: 11:55 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:55 06 December 2018

Marina Prostkova enjoying the snow in The Walks, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Marina Prostkova enjoying the snow in The Walks, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

The last white Christmas was in 2010 but some forecasters are suggesting that this year East Anglia could see snow.

Forecaster AccuWeather has predicted snowfall of more than 1cm in King’s Lynn on December 24 and 8mm overnight in Dereham.

The same forecast predicts a minor snow fall of about 6mm in Norwich on Christmas Eve, with temperatures as low as 0C.

AccuWeather doesn’t expect snow to fall in Great Yarmouth on December 24.

Local weather forecaster Weatherquest, however, said: “It’s too soon to tell, we’re a long way off in terms of anything reliable.”

Weatherquest did say that we are heading for a colder snap from this Sunday lasting through to Wednesday 12, but that it was unlikely there would be any significant snow in the region.

A ‘cold weather calculator’ based on historical data supplied by the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre calculates a 12pc chance of a white Christmas in East Anglia.

This is 2pc up on the average year, which Weatherquest explained only has a 10pc chance of significant snow, but still means a festive flurry is slim odds.

However, when The Met Office definition of a White Christmas - a snowflake falling somewhere in the UK during Christmas Eve or Christmas Day – is taken into account then this chance rises to just over 70pc each year.

