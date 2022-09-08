News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When and where thunderstorms will hit Norfolk today

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:39 AM September 8, 2022
Updated: 8:42 AM September 8, 2022
Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunde

Here is an hour by hour forecast of when and where thunderstorms will hit Norfolk - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2002

Parts of the county will see heavy downpours today as thunderstorms travel across the region.

The storms are expected to be scattered across Norfolk on Thursday (September 8).

Here is when thunderstorms will hit parts of the county according to the Met Office.

Thetford

Much of the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells.

Thunderstorms are expected to reach Thetford by 3pm and will continue until about 5pm.

The rest of the evening will be dry with sunny spells before becoming overcast.

Dereham

There will be isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon in Dereham.

There will be brief sunny spells by 4pm but thunderstorms will appear by 5pm which could bring heavy downpours to the town. 

Cromer

Patches of rain will arrive throughout the morning but the worst of the thunderstorms will peak by 1pm and 2pm.

The heavy downpours should clear into the afternoon and there will be sunny spells by 5pm.

Diss

A sunny morning will unravel by the afternoon with thunderstorms arriving by noon.

These will clear by 1pm and the rest of the afternoon will see intermittent sunny spells with isolated showers.

Norwich

Norwich is expected to escape the thunderstorms but there will be showers in the afternoon with the worst of them expected at 1pm, 5pm and 6pm. 

Great Yarmouth

A dry and fairly sunny morning will come to an end by noon with thunderstorms forecast.

The storms are expected to pass by 1pm leaving the rest of the afternoon overcast with sunny spells.

King's Lynn

King's Lynn is expected to escape the thunderstorms but there will still be isolated showers during the day.

They are expected to arrive at 1pm and will continue until 5pm with breaks of sunny spells to offer some respite during this period.

