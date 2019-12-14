Search

Advanced search

Here's the weather forecast for Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 11:41 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 14 December 2019

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

With less than a fortnight to go until Christmas Day, the weather forecasters are starting to make their predictions.

It has been nine years since Norfolk has seen snowfall on December 25, and it looks unwise to bet on that changing this year.

A spokeperson for Weatherquest said: "It is too early to say for certain the forecast for Christmas Day, however it's set to be similar to the weather we've had recently with it being unsettled, wet and breezy.

"The run-up to Christmas is to have temperatures above average for this time of year and will be relatively mild."

The spokesperson said last Christmas Day was dry, with highs of 7C and lows of -2C.

You may also want to watch:

Bookmaker William Hill has released odds for anyone fancying a flutter on a flurry of snowflakes on Christmas Day:

Norwich - 8/1

London - 6/1

Manchester - 5/1

Newcastle - 3/1.

Most Read

Broads Tours sold back to the man who founded it 40 years ago

(L-R) Len Funnell with his wife Hazel, with Mr and Mrs Greasley. Picture: Broads Tours

A free Cadbury postal service is coming to Norwich

Cadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cadbury

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Christmas lights in Norwich defended after criticism

The Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Student crashed her dad’s sports car while drunk

A UEA student was found to be four times over drink drive limit after collision outside store in Suffolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student crashed her dad’s sports car while drunk

A UEA student was found to be four times over drink drive limit after collision outside store in Suffolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Three men arrested after shop robbery

Police were called to Rosary Road Convenience Store after reports of a robbery. Picture: Archant.

Father-and-son battled to save mum on kitchen floor

Stuart Purvis, Bryony Shipsey, Mark and Sue Purvis, John Chapman, Glenn Pell and Chris Purvis. Photo: EAAST

Farke explains how Canaries will try to tame in-form Leicester striker Vardy

Jamie Vardy has scored 16 goals for Leicester in the top flight already this season Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Police officer punched and elbowed in face during unprovoked attack

A man was arrested for assaulting a police officer in Downham Market. Photo: Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists