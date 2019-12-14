Here's the weather forecast for Christmas Day

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

With less than a fortnight to go until Christmas Day, the weather forecasters are starting to make their predictions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It has been nine years since Norfolk has seen snowfall on December 25, and it looks unwise to bet on that changing this year.

A spokeperson for Weatherquest said: "It is too early to say for certain the forecast for Christmas Day, however it's set to be similar to the weather we've had recently with it being unsettled, wet and breezy.

"The run-up to Christmas is to have temperatures above average for this time of year and will be relatively mild."

The spokesperson said last Christmas Day was dry, with highs of 7C and lows of -2C.

You may also want to watch:

Bookmaker William Hill has released odds for anyone fancying a flutter on a flurry of snowflakes on Christmas Day:

Norwich - 8/1

London - 6/1

Manchester - 5/1

Newcastle - 3/1.