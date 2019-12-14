Here's the weather forecast for Christmas Day
PUBLISHED: 11:41 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 14 December 2019
Archant Norfolk 2018
With less than a fortnight to go until Christmas Day, the weather forecasters are starting to make their predictions.
It has been nine years since Norfolk has seen snowfall on December 25, and it looks unwise to bet on that changing this year.
A spokeperson for Weatherquest said: "It is too early to say for certain the forecast for Christmas Day, however it's set to be similar to the weather we've had recently with it being unsettled, wet and breezy.
"The run-up to Christmas is to have temperatures above average for this time of year and will be relatively mild."
The spokesperson said last Christmas Day was dry, with highs of 7C and lows of -2C.
Bookmaker William Hill has released odds for anyone fancying a flutter on a flurry of snowflakes on Christmas Day:
Norwich - 8/1
London - 6/1
Manchester - 5/1
Newcastle - 3/1.