What is the weather for New Year celebrations?

The weather over New Years is predicted to be fine with some sunny spells. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

New Year celebrations will be able to kick off in style as forecasters predict good weather with some sunny spells.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said New Year's Day will be a fine day with no real problems.

Temperatures will be higher than average, 7C, for this time of year and will reach a peak of 8C.

However, the day will kick off with some early mist and fog but it is forecast to clear by 10am.

Forecaster Phil Garner said it should not cause visibility issues for commuters.

The rest of the day is forecasted to have patchy cloud and sunny spells.

The forecast for New Year's Eve is similar, with highs of 9C.

Cloudy patches will also start the day with sunny spells forecasted from mid-morning.