Will it snow on Christmas Day?

PUBLISHED: 08:56 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 29 October 2019

Norwich in the snow Picture: Daniel Tink

Norwich in the snow Picture: Daniel Tink

(c) copyright newzulu.com

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas you might just be disappointed.

It doesn't look like the city will cop a snowfall this year Picture: ArchantIt doesn't look like the city will cop a snowfall this year Picture: Archant

For the chances of the white stuff adding a festive sparkle on December 25 aren't looking too promising.

Bookies William Hill have just released odds of 8/1 for snow in Norwich.

Newcastle (4/1), Leeds (5/1) and London (6/1) all look a more likely prospect.

William Hill has also released odds on this year's Christmas Number One.

Robbie Williams is currently favourite, at 5/1, followed by Ed Sheeran (11/2) and Bing Crosby (6/1).

