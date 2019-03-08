Will it snow on Christmas Day?
PUBLISHED: 08:56 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 29 October 2019
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas you might just be disappointed.
It doesn't look like the city will cop a snowfall this year Picture: Archant
For the chances of the white stuff adding a festive sparkle on December 25 aren't looking too promising.
Bookies William Hill have just released odds of 8/1 for snow in Norwich.
Newcastle (4/1), Leeds (5/1) and London (6/1) all look a more likely prospect.
William Hill has also released odds on this year's Christmas Number One.
Robbie Williams is currently favourite, at 5/1, followed by Ed Sheeran (11/2) and Bing Crosby (6/1).