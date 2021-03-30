Forest spot records highest temperature in Norfolk on dazzling day

Published: 4:51 PM March 30, 2021

Weybourne in North Norfolk saw the highest temperatures on March 30. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has basked in the sunshine for the second day in a row, with temperatures hitting nearly 22C.

The last time the eastern region recorded two days in March over 20°C was 2014, says meteorologist Dan Holley, with two consecutive days more than 20C last seen back in 1990.

As of 3pm, Santon Downham had recorded the highest temperature of 21.8C, with Weybourne, in North Norfolk, reporting a warm 21.2C.

Yesterday in Norfolk, temperatures were in the high teens due to winds, with Tibenham Airfield recording 18.4C.

Santon Downham, which recorded nearly 19C yesterday, saw a 20.7C drop in temperature overnight to -1.7C, according to meteorologists.

You may also want to watch:

Those heading to the coast may have seen lower temperatures due to sea breeze.

In Hunstanton, the promenade was packed as crowds flocked to the resort on the second day of lockdown easing.

EAST: High Beach, Santon Downham and Weybourne have reached 21°C so far today, making it once again the warmest day of the year so far 🥵



The last time we recorded 2 days in March over 20°C was 2014, but for 2 consecutive days you have to go back to 1990... 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/CuADtCOglz — Dan Holley (@danholley_) March 30, 2021

A WeatherQuest spokesman said: "On the coast there will be a little bit of a sea breeze. At the moment around North Norfolk coast there isn't really a breeze and Weybourne has hit 21.2C.

"Around Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft area there is a bit more of a South Easterly wind and they will have had little cooler conditions with temperatures as low as 14C or 15C around the coast with that breeze.

"Wednesday is going to be warmer. London saw those temperatures today."

Overnight temperatures into Wednesday are expected to reach 4 or 5C as during the day parts of the region could reach 22 or 23C.

Though the warm temperatures will not last and jackets will be required from Thursday.

The Weatherquest spokesman said; "Most of Norfolk will only see highs of 9 or 10C on Thursday.