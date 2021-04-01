News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Norfolk records hottest temperature in the UK of almost 24C

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:51 AM April 1, 2021   
People enjoy the warm weather at Sheringham.

People enjoy the warm weather at Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk was the hottest place in the UK yesterday with temperatures hitting almost 24C as the region basked in unseasonably warm weather. 

Weybourne, in north Norfolk, recorded the highest temperature on Wednesday with the mercury reaching 23.9C (75F) during the afternoon.

Ice cream weather at Sheringham.

Ice cream weather at Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Forecasters had said there was a 10pc chance the UK could see its hottest March day on record but in the end temperatures just fell short.

The nation's hottest ever March temperature of 25.6C (78F) was recorded in 1968 at Mepal in Cambridgeshire and the Met Office had said the mercury was expected to rise to similar levels on Wednesday.

George, Hannah, Edith, Rachel and Andrew enjoying the warm weather at Sheringham.

George, Hannah, Edith, Rachel and Andrew enjoying the warm weather at Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


People have made the most of the warmer conditions after Monday's easing of coronavirus rules, which means groups of up to six, or two households, are now able to socialise in parks and gardens and that outdoor sports facilities can reopen.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) also reminded people to "take care" if they visit the coast it comes after a spate of rescues in Norfolk with people cut off by the tide.

Sunshine in Sheringham

Weybourne, in north Norfolk, recorded the highest temperature on Wednesday with the mercury reaching 23.9C. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

RNLI water safety manager Sam Johnson said: "Although the rollout of our lifeguard service starts this weekend, they can't be everywhere, so people need to think about their own safety and what they would do in an emergency.

"Coastal areas provide a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open space but it is important to remember it can be an unpredictable and dangerous environment, particularly during spring and early summer when air temperatures may be warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock."

Family enjoying the warm weather at Sheringham.

Family enjoying the warm weather at Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Temperatures are forecast to be significantly lower on Thursday. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today
  2. 2 Six motoring laws that have changed during Covid pandemic
  3. 3 Plan to extend dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches
  1. 4 Two men found hiding in cupboard at cannabis factory
  2. 5 Police investigating after trees cut down 'without consent'
  3. 6 New landlords to reopen closed riverside pub
  4. 7 Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year
  5. 8 Hovercraft rescues four people and dog cut off by tide
  6. 9 Stricter dog rules come info force at Wells and Holkham beaches
  7. 10 'Blatant disregard' leads to crackdown on anti-social motorcyclists

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said it would be a cloudy start, but it should turn brighter through the morning with lengthy sunny spells by the afternoon. 

But it will be feeling much cooler with highs of just 7C to 9C.

Anne and Mike Youngman enjoy the sunshine in Sheringham.

Anne and Mike Youngman enjoy the sunshine in Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Darcy looking cool in the sunshine in Sheringham.

Darcy looking cool in the sunshine in Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

We chatted to Norfolk-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of the Ru Paul's Drag Race UK final on Zoom. 

'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Wells was quiet on the first March weekend during the third national coronavirus lockdown.

The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The 2011 Census form. Picture SIMON FINLAY

'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
People queue for coronavirus testing.

Coronavirus

Area's Covid rate in single figures for first time since summer

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus