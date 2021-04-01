Norfolk records hottest temperature in the UK of almost 24C

Published: 7:51 AM April 1, 2021

Norfolk was the hottest place in the UK yesterday with temperatures hitting almost 24C as the region basked in unseasonably warm weather.

Weybourne, in north Norfolk, recorded the highest temperature on Wednesday with the mercury reaching 23.9C (75F) during the afternoon.

Ice cream weather at Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Forecasters had said there was a 10pc chance the UK could see its hottest March day on record but in the end temperatures just fell short.

The nation's hottest ever March temperature of 25.6C (78F) was recorded in 1968 at Mepal in Cambridgeshire and the Met Office had said the mercury was expected to rise to similar levels on Wednesday.

George, Hannah, Edith, Rachel and Andrew enjoying the warm weather at Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme



People have made the most of the warmer conditions after Monday's easing of coronavirus rules, which means groups of up to six, or two households, are now able to socialise in parks and gardens and that outdoor sports facilities can reopen.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) also reminded people to "take care" if they visit the coast it comes after a spate of rescues in Norfolk with people cut off by the tide.

RNLI water safety manager Sam Johnson said: "Although the rollout of our lifeguard service starts this weekend, they can't be everywhere, so people need to think about their own safety and what they would do in an emergency.

"Coastal areas provide a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open space but it is important to remember it can be an unpredictable and dangerous environment, particularly during spring and early summer when air temperatures may be warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock."

Family enjoying the warm weather at Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Temperatures are forecast to be significantly lower on Thursday.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said it would be a cloudy start, but it should turn brighter through the morning with lengthy sunny spells by the afternoon.

But it will be feeling much cooler with highs of just 7C to 9C.

Anne and Mike Youngman enjoy the sunshine in Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Darcy looking cool in the sunshine in Sheringham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme



