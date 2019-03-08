More wet weather forecast for East Anglia

The wet weather is forecast to continue over the next 24 hours, with many parts of East Anglia already experiencing a month's worth of rain in less than three days.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest says rain is forecast for the rest of Wednesday evening and could continue into the early hours of Thursday.

Heavy showers can also be expected in the southern part of the region.

Weatherquest meteorologist Fred Best said between midnight on Monday and 3pm on Wednesday, June 12, Houghton Hall was among the wettest spots with 75mm of rain recorded.

The average June rainfall for our region is 50mm, he said.

Mr Best said the wet weather could begin to "ease off" on Thursday morning, but warned showers are likely throughout the day, particularly in the north and western parts of the county.

There is also a risk of thunder in the southern parts of the region on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 17C.

Mr Best said Friday is forecast to be drier as an area of low pressure moves northwards.

Norfolk police has asked drivers to ensure their lights are on while on the county's roads.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said on Twitter that Monday June 10 was the wettest calendar day in East Anglia since May 17, 2017 and one of the top five wettest days in the past five years, with 23.4mm of rain falling.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the east of England, including West Norfolk. The warning is in place until midnight tonight.