Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

More wet weather forecast for East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 16:58 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 12 June 2019

Heavy rain causes flash flooding.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Heavy rain causes flash flooding.Byline: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The wet weather is forecast to continue over the next 24 hours, with many parts of East Anglia already experiencing a month's worth of rain in less than three days.

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya DuncanHeavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest says rain is forecast for the rest of Wednesday evening and could continue into the early hours of Thursday.

Heavy showers can also be expected in the southern part of the region.

Weatherquest meteorologist Fred Best said between midnight on Monday and 3pm on Wednesday, June 12, Houghton Hall was among the wettest spots with 75mm of rain recorded.

The average June rainfall for our region is 50mm, he said.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Best said the wet weather could begin to "ease off" on Thursday morning, but warned showers are likely throughout the day, particularly in the north and western parts of the county.

There is also a risk of thunder in the southern parts of the region on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 17C.

Mr Best said Friday is forecast to be drier as an area of low pressure moves northwards.

Norfolk police has asked drivers to ensure their lights are on while on the county's roads.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said on Twitter that Monday June 10 was the wettest calendar day in East Anglia since May 17, 2017 and one of the top five wettest days in the past five years, with 23.4mm of rain falling.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the east of England, including West Norfolk. The warning is in place until midnight tonight.

Most Read

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Three arrests after two knifepoint carjackings, attempted shop robbery and firing of weapons in Norfolk villages

Silver Stores on Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Anger over Norwich City membership revamp as loyal supporters say they could miss out on away tickets

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/04/2019

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Care home where resident ‘found urine and faeces on duvet’ closed down by council after shock inspection

Felmingham Old Rectory has closed after the Care Quality Commission rated it inadequate in all areas. Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

WATCH: Dramatic coastal cliff-fall caught on camera

The coast path leading to Sidestrand beach near to where there was a cliff collapse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Do you know these women? CCTV images released after handbag theft

Police have released CCTV images in relation to a theft. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists