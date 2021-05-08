Published: 1:42 PM May 8, 2021

The start of the weekend has been overshadowed by heavy rainfall in most of Norfolk, Waveney, and north Suffolk.

People woke up to wet and windy weather this morning (Saturday, May 8) but it is expected to improve as the day goes on.

It will become drier and milder this afternoon, but cloudy conditions will continue to spread northeast to all areas by mid-afternoon. This will be followed by some warm, bright, and sunny spells in north Suffolk, with a maximum temperature of 17C.

By tonight, it will be dry and largely cloudy but with clear spells which will develop as the wind slowly eases. The minimum temperature will be 9C.

Sunday (May 9) will feel considerably warmer despite a moderate to fresh south-westerly wind, with sunny spells and highs of 20C.

You may also want to watch:

And although it may begin with some cloud and patchy, light rain, the sun is expected to make an appearance with temperatures reaching a maximum of 22C. There may be a chance of thundery showers later in the day though.

The region has thus far experienced a soaking wet start to May following on from a particularly dry April. Last month was the nation's fourth-driest April since records began and some parts of Norfolk had less than 5pc of their expected monthly rainfall, according to UEA-based Weatherquest.

Those conditions have, however, been replaced in recent days with consistent rain and temperatures several degrees cooler than expected for the time of year.

Much of the East of England has already been saturated by more rain in May than throughout the entirety of April.

A yellow weather warning is in place for most of South Wales.

By comparison, much of the UK was basking in gloriously sunny weather this time last year, with temperatures in Santon Downham, near Brandon, reaching 28.2C on May 20.

Next week, temperatures are set to rise to average levels for the time of year, with highs of 16C to 17C.

Temperatures in recent days have been peaking at no more than 11C.