When will the weather warm up?

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 11:06 AM May 4, 2021   
Shoppers in a wet and windy Norwich city centre on May 4, 2021.

Shoppers in a wet and windy Norwich city centre on May 4, 2021. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

High winds and heavy rain showers are predicted to continue this week, putting a dampener on outdoor gatherings.

Fred Best, forecaster from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said winds were expected to be the strongest this afternoon and evening with gusts getting between 40 and 45mph in some parts.

He said: "On Tuesday it is going to become quite windy with longer spells of rain going into the evening. There is the potential for heavy rain."

Mr Best added Wednesday, Thursday and Friday could see sunny periods but it would be cloudy with isolated showers.

Shoppers in a wet and windy Norwich city centre on May 4, 2021.

Shoppers in a wet and windy Norwich city centre on May 4, 2021. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

He said heavy showers were also predicted for Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Best said the heavier gusts on Saturday would be more common around the coastal areas and temperatures would increase to about 15 and 16C.

Currently people can meet outside in groups of six, or as two households, to eat and drink.

From Monday, May 17, hospitality venues, including hotels, restaurants, pubs and cafes will be able to serve people inside, as long as they are part of a group of six or two households.

Up to 30 people will also be able to meet outside from May 17, if the restrictions are eased as part of the government's roadmap.


