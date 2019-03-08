Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Pedestrians ignore safety barriers under city centre tower

PUBLISHED: 12:28 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 17 March 2019

Pedestrians have breached the road closure of Westlegate after a chunk of cladding fell from the tower in high wind. Picture: Archant

Pedestrians have breached the road closure of Westlegate after a chunk of cladding fell from the tower in high wind. Picture: Archant

Archant

Pedestrians have been ignoring safety barriers erected to protect them from falling debris from a city centre tower block.

A piece of cladding has been torn from Westlegate Tower in high winds. Picture: Dominic GilbertA piece of cladding has been torn from Westlegate Tower in high winds. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Cladding from part of Westlegate Tower came loose on Thursday afternoon and crashed into the skylight of a flat below.

Following the damage Norwich City Council agreed a temporary order to close part of Westlegate.

It will remain closed until the high-winds drop and the damage to the tower can be safely assessed.

But through the weekend the barriers have been breached repeatedly as pedestrians cut through Westlegate rather than divert down Timberhill.

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodWestlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A spokesman for Watsons Property, which manages the building said: “Watsons has been liaising with all relevant local authority and emergency departments, as well as the building’s insurers and the freeholders.

“The temporary closure of Westlegate yesterday occurred after full consultation with the relevant bodies. That closure must remain in place in the interests of public safety until the wind has dropped and it is possible to assess the damage and determine the extent of any temporary safety work.

“Those inspections have been arranged and will take place as soon as possible but high winds are forecast again for tomorrow.

“As soon as all parties are satisfied it is safe to do so, the barriers will be removed. In the meantime, we thank everyone affected for their understanding and patience.”

Shops such as Evans Cycles, Paula Gundry and the Warings Lifestore were closed yesterday.

However, the lower section of Westlegate, where the likes of Tesco and Adnams are based, was open.

The chunk of cladding which blew off was around halfway up the 41m-high tower.

It followed a Met Office weather warning for strong winds across the East of England through Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 65mph hitting the region.

Westlegate Tower was refurbished in 2014 at a cost of £8m and houses around 20 apartments and two commercial units.

The people who live in the tower have not had to leave and are still able to get to their homes via Timber Hill.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Large tree falls in Norwich city centre

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Cosy Club general manager Pete Harvey cutting off branches. Photo: Pete Harvey

Woman arrested after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weird Norfolk: Both ladies in this Felbrigg Hall photo soon met their strange deaths

The Ketton sisters and Felbrigg Hall. Picture: THE NATIONAL TRUST / EDP Archive

Mother thanks community after hit-and-run

Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Rumours circulated on social media that there was a man with a gun. Picture: Contributed by Jason Silom

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Woman arrested after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pedestrians ignore safety barriers under city centre tower

Pedestrians have breached the road closure of Westlegate after a chunk of cladding fell from the tower in high wind. Picture: Archant

From Gentleman’s Walk to the BBC - Charlie Chaplin living statue makes appearance in true crime drama

Norwich's living Charlie Chaplin statue, Ant Arnold, has had a cameo in a new BBC drama. Picture: Ant Arnold

Cabinet splits, a crisis in Labour, and warnings over dodgy figures - the similarities between the 1975 and 2016 Europe referenda

Counting the votes at St Andrews Hall, Norwich on June 7, 1975. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists