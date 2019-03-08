Westlegate in Norwich remains closed after high winds tore cladding off tower block

A street in Norwich remains closed after strong winds tore a chunk of cladding off a city centre tower block.

Westlegate Street in Norwich closed Thursday afternoon after reports that cladding had fallen from the Westlegate Tower and crashed into a skylight at a nearby flat.

Norwich City Council put barriers in place to remain until the winds had dropped enough to inspect the damage.

Shops such as Evans Cycles, Paula Gundry and the Warings Lifestore were closed yesterday.

However, the lower section of Westlegate, where the likes of Tesco and Adnams are based, was open.

The chunk of cladding which blew off was around halfway up the 41m-high tower.

It followed a Met Office weather warning for strong winds across the East of England through Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 65mph hitting the region.

Westlegate Tower was refurbished in 2014 at a cost of £8m and houses around 20 apartments and two commercial units.

The people who live in the tower have not had to leave and are still able to get to their homes via Timberhill.