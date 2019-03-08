Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Westlegate in Norwich remains closed after high winds tore cladding off tower block

PUBLISHED: 07:22 18 March 2019

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A street in Norwich remains closed after strong winds tore a chunk of cladding off a city centre tower block.

Westlegate remains closed after cladding fell from Westlegate Tower. Pic: Dan Grimmer.Westlegate remains closed after cladding fell from Westlegate Tower. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Westlegate Street in Norwich closed Thursday afternoon after reports that cladding had fallen from the Westlegate Tower and crashed into a skylight at a nearby flat.

Norwich City Council put barriers in place to remain until the winds had dropped enough to inspect the damage.

Shops such as Evans Cycles, Paula Gundry and the Warings Lifestore were closed yesterday.

However, the lower section of Westlegate, where the likes of Tesco and Adnams are based, was open.

Signs show part of Westlegate is closed after cladding fell from tower. PIC: Peter WalshSigns show part of Westlegate is closed after cladding fell from tower. PIC: Peter Walsh

The chunk of cladding which blew off was around halfway up the 41m-high tower.

It followed a Met Office weather warning for strong winds across the East of England through Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 65mph hitting the region.

Westlegate Tower was refurbished in 2014 at a cost of £8m and houses around 20 apartments and two commercial units.

The people who live in the tower have not had to leave and are still able to get to their homes via Timberhill.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother’s plea for son missing with his friend on his 25th birthday to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Coroner to rule on whether action must be taken to prevent further deaths similar to Wymondham teenager

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Flash hail storm turns Norwich streets white

Hail in Norwich on March 17, 2019. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Most Read

Mother’s plea for son missing with his friend on his 25th birthday to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Coroner to rule on whether action must be taken to prevent further deaths similar to Wymondham teenager

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Flash hail storm turns Norwich streets white

Hail in Norwich on March 17, 2019. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Michael Bailey: 6 things learned from Norwich City’s rugged Rotherham win

The rain comes down as Max Aarons takes possession during Norwich City's 2-1 victory at Rotherham United, to extend their lead at the Championship summit. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Mother’s plea for son missing with his friend on his 25th birthday to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Westlegate in Norwich remains closed after high winds tore cladding off tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists