Gallery

In pictures: Snowy scenes across west Norfolk

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:10 PM February 8, 2021   
Lillian and Violette enjoying the snow in Nordelph.

Lillian and Violette enjoying the snow in Nordelph. - Credit: Charlotte Louise Cornish

There were fun and frolics in the snow in West Norfolk as children made the most of the weather.

People woke up to a polar scene this morning, with gardens, roads and cars covered by overnight snowfall.

And people were keen to share their photographs of the fun had in the wintry weather.

Charlotte Louise Cornish and her children Lillian and Violette, from Nordelph, enjoyed a snowball fight while their dog Donald took pleasure in jumping on their snow covered trampoline.

Lillian and Violette enjoying a snowball fight with mum Charlotte Louise Cornish. - Credit: Charlotte Louise Cornish

Lillian and Violette enjoying a snowball fight with mum Charlotte Louise Cornish. - Credit: Charlotte Louise Cornish

Donald jumping on a trampoline.

Donald jumping on a trampoline. - Credit: Charlotte Louise Cornish

In Downham Market, Sherilyn Lindsay Bone was out for a morning stroll in the town centre at around 7.30am and captured scenes to share online for people who are self-isolating.

She said: "I saw the postman wrapped up, we exchanged a friendly hello.

"It was very tranquil when I left the house, the sound of the squally snow brushed past my face and I took a moment to enjoy the stillness of the town."

Scenes of Downham Market town centre on Monday morning (February 8). 

Scenes of Downham Market town centre on Monday morning (February 8). - Credit: Sherilyn Lindsay Bone

Scenes of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market. 

Scenes of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market. - Credit: Sherilyn Lindsay Bone

Scenes of Downham Market town centre on Monday morning (February 8). 

Scenes of St Edmund's Parish Church on Monday morning (February 8). - Credit: Sherilyn Lindsay Bone

Verity enjoying the snow in Crimplesham.

Scenes of Downham Market on Monday morning (February 8). - Credit: Sherilyn Lindsay Bone

Scenes of Downham Market town centre on Monday morning (February 8). 

Scenes of Downham Market town centre on Monday morning (February 8). - Credit: Sherilyn Lindsay Bone

Verity enjoying the snow in Crimplesham

Verity enjoying the snow in Crimplesham. - Credit: Jessica Ann Kibble

Verity enjoying the snow in Crimplesham.

Verity enjoying the snow in Crimplesham. - Credit: Jessica Ann Kibble

Crimplesham Church

Crimplesham Church. - Credit: Jessica Ann Kibble

Scenes at Crimplesham on Monday morning.

Scenes at Crimplesham on Monday morning. - Credit: Submitted




