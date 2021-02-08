Gallery
In pictures: Snowy scenes across west Norfolk
- Credit: Charlotte Louise Cornish
There were fun and frolics in the snow in West Norfolk as children made the most of the weather.
People woke up to a polar scene this morning, with gardens, roads and cars covered by overnight snowfall.
And people were keen to share their photographs of the fun had in the wintry weather.
Charlotte Louise Cornish and her children Lillian and Violette, from Nordelph, enjoyed a snowball fight while their dog Donald took pleasure in jumping on their snow covered trampoline.
In Downham Market, Sherilyn Lindsay Bone was out for a morning stroll in the town centre at around 7.30am and captured scenes to share online for people who are self-isolating.
She said: "I saw the postman wrapped up, we exchanged a friendly hello.
"It was very tranquil when I left the house, the sound of the squally snow brushed past my face and I took a moment to enjoy the stillness of the town."
