First reports of snow in Norfolk – could your area be next?

PUBLISHED: 09:51 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 31 January 2019

View from the EDP office in King's Lynn, of the St Nicholas Chapel with a flurry of snow. Photo: Emily Prince

View from the EDP office in King's Lynn, of the St Nicholas Chapel with a flurry of snow. Photo: Emily Prince

King’s Lynn is one of the first corners of Norfolk to see snowfall today.

Reports came in at around 9.15am of light snowfall in the town centre.

It has spurned speculation over what the rest of the county could expect through the day and night on Thursday, with a Met Office weather warning in place for snow and ice across the region from 1pm today.

But Norwich-based forecasters say Norfolk is likely to remain dry during the day.

Fred West, a forecaster at Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said the county would see little precipitation while any that arrived in Suffolk or Essex was likely to fall as rain or sleet.

Snow in South Wootton on January 30, 2019. Photo: Jackie ChappellSnow in South Wootton on January 30, 2019. Photo: Jackie Chappell

“This weather front is pushing northwards and it is not looking like it will get further north than Suffolk,” he said.

“It is likely to stay mostly dry here in Norfolk and in Suffolk some areas might see a slight covering but for most it will be rain and sleet as it falls.”

He added that the organisation had not had any early morning reports of snowfall in Norfolk.

Freezing temperatures overnight have left some roads treacherous, with the emergency services attending several collisions.

The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the East of England runs from 1pm on Thursday to 9pm on Friday.

It said: “Areas of rain and snow are expected to move into the UK from the southwest from Thursday and through Friday. Any single period of rain and snow is not expected to last more than six to nine hours.”

