Snow suspends west Norfolk bin collection

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:23 AM February 8, 2021    Updated: 10:50 AM February 8, 2021
West Norfolk Council announced bin collections this morning have been suspended.

West Norfolk Council announced bin collections this morning have been suspended. - Credit: West Norfolk Council

Bin collections in west Norfolk have been suspended due to the snow.

West Norfolk Council said the bin collections service that was due to take place this morning had been disrupted because of the weather but said it would tell residents how it "intends to catch up" with collections later.

A statement on the council's website said: "We will be reviewing the situation this afternoon, and we'll tell you how we intend to catch up with collections.

"Please leave your bin out as normal, and we'll collect it as soon as is practical."

Schools across the area have also been affected by the snow, including Downham Market Academy, All Saints Academy, Eastgate Academy, Emneth Academy and Gaywood Primary School.

Norfolk County Council said 349 of the county’s 422 schools were closed on Monday morning

Most of them reported they had closed due to poor weather conditions making travel difficult.

