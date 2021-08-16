Cloud, showers and sunny spells expected in Norfolk this week

Published: 11:14 AM August 16, 2021

Norfolk is in for an unsettled week of weather with a mix of showers, cloud and sunny spells.

Monday has seen a cooler start to the week with overcast and a few light showers expected, but temperatures may still reach 19 to 20 degrees in places.

Fred Best, a forecaster at Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said: “For this week, it’s a bit of a mix really.

“We have seen a cloudy start today and a few light showers around but it should brighten up later.

“Tomorrow will be a wet start to the day – with could and overcast with areas of rain.

“But it should dry out into the afternoon. It will also be a bit cooler tomorrow; temperatures could struggle to get above 15 to 16C.

He continued: “It will be warmer again on Wednesday, getting up to 21 to 22C, with a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and the odd shower.

“On Thursday it will be a dry start but we might see an area of rain push through into the afternoon – which could be on the heavier side.”

“Temperature-wise it could reach 21 to 22C. So, relatively warm and humid. But we might have rain during the afternoon on Thursday.”

The forecaster predicted the hottest temperatures this week on Friday, reaching 22 to 23 degrees.

But on Saturday and Sunday the unsettled weather may continue.

Mr Best added: “Friday will be similar with a mixture of sunny spells and thicker clouds with one or two showers.

“It’s looking more unsettled at the weekend. Saturday might end up being dry. If it is, we could get up into 24 to 25C. But there is a lot of uncertainty on Saturday.

“We could see some rain and it could be quite heavy. But it’s dependent on when that comes in. It will either come in late Saturday or into Sunday.

“It will be a wet day on Sunday with temperatures cooling off - in the high teens to low 20s.”