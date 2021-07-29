News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gallery

Stunning double rainbows follow thunderstorms

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:26 AM July 29, 2021   
A double rainbow captured in Hockering on Wednesday evening, after thunderstorms in Norfolk.

A double rainbow captured in Hockering on Wednesday evening, after thunderstorms in Norfolk. - Credit: Mark Sedgwick

Wednesday evening's storms brought heavy rain, hail and thunder to Norfolk – but it was followed by a far more pleasant sight for many.

Keen photographers snapped their shots of a beautiful double rainbow in the skies above the county, once the worst of the wet weather was over.

Mark Sedgwick shared his photo of the double rainbow he was "treated to" in Hockering, while Alasdair Burnie and Sam Smith also caught it on camera in Holt and Saham Hills.

A double rainbow captured in Swaffham on Wednesday evening, after thunderstorms in Norfolk.

A double rainbow captured in Swaffham by seven-year-old Ziva-Lily Garner on Wednesday evening, after thunderstorms in Norfolk. - Credit: Ziva-Lily Garner

Seven-year-old Ziva-Lily Garner was excited to grab a photo of the multicoloured marvel from her home in Swaffham.

After the dramatic skies on Wednesday, Met Office forecasts predict today to be much more settled with bright sunny spells throughout the day and little chance of rain for most parts of Norfolk.

A double rainbow captured in Holt on Wednesday evening, after thunderstorms in Norfolk.

A double rainbow captured in Holt on Wednesday evening, after thunderstorms in Norfolk. - Credit: Alasdair Burnie

The wet weather is expected to return in some places on Friday, with some heavier showers and winds picking up in coastal areas.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for the south west of England, but winds shouldn't get too blustery in Norfolk.

A double rainbow captured near Watton on Wednesday evening, after thunderstorms in Norfolk.

A double rainbow captured at Saham Hills near Watton on Wednesday evening, after thunderstorms in Norfolk. - Credit: Sam Smith

And the rain could be set to stay over the weekend, with showers predicted in some parts of the county on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

