Stunning double rainbows follow thunderstorms
- Credit: Mark Sedgwick
Wednesday evening's storms brought heavy rain, hail and thunder to Norfolk – but it was followed by a far more pleasant sight for many.
Keen photographers snapped their shots of a beautiful double rainbow in the skies above the county, once the worst of the wet weather was over.
Mark Sedgwick shared his photo of the double rainbow he was "treated to" in Hockering, while Alasdair Burnie and Sam Smith also caught it on camera in Holt and Saham Hills.
Seven-year-old Ziva-Lily Garner was excited to grab a photo of the multicoloured marvel from her home in Swaffham.
After the dramatic skies on Wednesday, Met Office forecasts predict today to be much more settled with bright sunny spells throughout the day and little chance of rain for most parts of Norfolk.
The wet weather is expected to return in some places on Friday, with some heavier showers and winds picking up in coastal areas.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for the south west of England, but winds shouldn't get too blustery in Norfolk.
And the rain could be set to stay over the weekend, with showers predicted in some parts of the county on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.