Cooler weekend ahead in Norfolk with chance of rain

Published: 3:45 PM June 4, 2021

The sun has been shining in Norfolk this week, but a weather forecaster has predicated a cooler weekend. - Credit: Winnie Lai

The sun has been shining in Norfolk this week, but a weather forecaster has predicated a cooler weekend with the chance of showers in places.

On Saturday, June 5, temperatures could reach highs of 19 to 20C in the West of Norfolk, but along the coast it could be as cool as 13 to 14C.

Fred Best, a forecaster at Weatherquest based at the University of East Anglia, said: “First thing Saturday morning there could still be slight rain or drizzle, with some cloud. It’s a damp start to the day.

“By the afternoon it should be pretty sunny and dry through to tomorrow afternoon. But it’s going to be a little bit cooler than the previous couple of days.

“Getting to around 19 to 20C degrees around the West and cooler further east and on the coast, it could be around 13 to 14C. But there will still be plenty of sunshine.

You may also want to watch:

“Sunday should be pretty much dry with sunny spells during the morning. By the afternoon there is a chance of showers. Temperatures could reach 21 to 22C in places.”