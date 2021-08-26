Temperatures could reach up to 21C in parts of Norfolk this bank holiday
Sunny spells with temperatures reaching up to 21C have been predicted for parts of Norfolk this bank holiday weekend.
A forecaster based at the University of East Anglia said conditions across Saturday, Sunday and Monday should remain fairly similar, with cooler temperatures nearer the coast.
Adam Dury from Weatherquest said: “Saturday will see quite a cloudy start to the day with a little bit of light rain and drizzle in the east of the region.
“But in general, it will be a dry day across the region with the odd sunny spell and temperatures of up to 19C maybe 20C when the sun is out.
He continued: “Much off the same on Sunday but more in the way of sunshine. In the south and west of the region we could see slightly higher temperatures of 20C to 21C.
“Closer to the coast we will see highs of around 16 to 17C. So, it will be much cooler. This will be the same across the whole bank holiday weekend.
“On Monday it is looking sunny and dry with highs of around 19C to 20C. But cloud will thicken later in the afternoon.”
